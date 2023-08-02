Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-edition prizes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) As one of the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid library Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award calls on individuals, teams, institutions, and stakeholders wishing to participate in its seventh edition to register before 15th August, 2023.

Driven by its vision and strategy to promote Arabic language, the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocated nearly AED 2.8 million (US$750,000), to be distributed as AED 257,000 (US$70,000) for each category, within the pillars of education, media, Arabisation, technology, preservation and dissemination of the Arab linguistic heritage.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Award, said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award carries a significant message and has a pivotal role in the renaissance of our Arabic language. It embodies our commitment to preserving this cultural treasure and encouraging creative writers, authors, institutions, and those interested in the Arabic language to contribute to presenting their best and most creative linguistic contributions, to enhance the role of language in culture, science, and arts.

”

He added, “This award is the highest level of appreciation for the efforts of individuals and institutions working in the field of the Arabic language. It positions the Arabic language as a key pillar in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the future, and encourages initiatives that contribute to the development of education, planning, thought, and use.”

Al Budoor stressed the award’s mission to nurture the Arabic language as a developing language that keeps up with modern transformations, highlight and honour successful initiatives in different categories of the Award to enable Arabic language workforces to benefit from them and raise awareness of the importance of personal and institutional initiatives to develop the Arabic language. This reinforces the status of the UAE, and its leading position as a centre of excellence for the Arabic language.

Al Budoor also urged those interested, including researchers and experts, to share their futuristic and creative ideas to cultivate the use of the Arabic language.