Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Baghdad for Conference on Cooperation and Partnership

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, arrived here on Saturday afternoon, leading the UAE delegation for ''Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership'', which will begin today.

The UAE leader was welcomed upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, and a group of Iraqi ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation comprising H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.