Mohammed Bin Rashid Arrives In Jeddah To Attend 18th Consultative Meeting Of The Leaders Of The GCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 06:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) JEDDAH, 19th July, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, arrived today in Jeddah to attend the 18th Consultative Meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

His Highness is leading the UAE delegation to the meeting, which will commences today.


His Highness and his accompanying delegation will also attend the first Gulf-Central Asia Summit being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
On his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was received by His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as several senior civil and military officials.

