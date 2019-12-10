UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Arrives In Riyadh Ahead Of 40th GCC Summit

Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived in Riyadh this afternoon to participate in the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, set to begin on Tuesday.

His Highness and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Abdulaziz Air Base by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with several Saudi Sheikhs and senior officials.

Upon his descent from the aircraft, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was greeted with a Guard of Honor.

Accompanying His Highness were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.

