Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 41st GCC summit

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, arrived this afternoon in Al-Ula in Medina, Saudi Arabia, to attend the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Sheikh Mohammed was received by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and a number of Saudi ministers and senior officials.