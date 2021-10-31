UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Assigns Maktoum Bin Mohammed To Oversee Development Of Securities Exchanges In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of securities exchanges in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has assigned H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to oversee the development of local securities exchanges and the creation of strategic plans to develop Dubai’s financial markets.

The move reflects the leadership’s commitment to further cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most important financial hubs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the importance of taking advantage of opportunities in local and global financial markets, and providing a business-friendly environment, which in combination with Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and high-growth market, will further enhance the city’s attractiveness as a global financial centre.

His Highness also said that the current global situation is bringing several new growth opportunities in various sectors that Dubai is well placed to take advantage of.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid Market

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 minutes ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

46 minutes ago
 Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 ..

Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 months: Governor

1 hour ago
 49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.