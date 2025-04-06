Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.

Joining H.H. Sheikh Mohammed at the prestigious global event were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the enduring global interest in the Dubai World Cup since its launch in 1996 reflects the UAE’s distinguished standing across a range of sectors, including sports. He highlighted the nation's rise as a global destination for horse racing, driven by world-class infrastructure, organisational excellence, and strong international partnerships that bring together leading owners, trainers, and jockeys from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stated: “We take great pride in the Dubai World Cup’s unique status among the world’s premier horse racing events, whether in terms of prize money, quality of competition, or global reach. The Dubai World Cup has become a global event where cultures converge, serving as a reminder that sport has the power to bring people closer and unite nations. Horse racing will always be a proud part of our heritage and a meaningful link between our past and the future we strive to build.”

Welcoming guests attending the 29th Dubai World Cup, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed noted the event’s growing stature on the international sporting Calendar.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the organising team in ensuring the success of the event and supporting Dubai’s growing role in the global horse racing community.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum presented the Dubai World Cup trophy to the winner of the main Group1 race Hit Show, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, trained by Brad Cox, and owned by Wathnan Racing. The 2000 metre dirt track race, sponsored by Emirates Airline, featured 11 elite horses competing for a total purse of US$12 million.

The 29th Dubai World Cup attracted an outstanding field of top-ranked horses from around the globe, representing some of the most prominent owners, breeders, and trainers in the sport. A total of 102 horses from 13 countries competed across nine races, for a total prize money of US$30.5 million, including the US$12 million awarded in the final race.

Distinguished attendees at the event included H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also present were Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, alongside a number of dignitaries, leading horse owners, breeders, and racing enthusiasts from around the world.

The Dubai World Cup was first held in 1996 at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, as part of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s broader vision to position Dubai as a hub for international sport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Rashid Hub Money Event From Race Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

2 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

2 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

3 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

4 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

4 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

5 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East