Mohammed bin Rashid attends address of Saif bin Zayed at World Government Summit 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today attended the address of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, at the closing session of the World Government Summit.

The session, titled “The Emirates: A Family of Solid Roots and a Vibrant Future”, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan; and a number of dignitaries, ministers and senior officials.

During the session, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed spoke about how the UAE has been dedicated to environmental protection and climate action since its establishment. The UAE’s proven track record in climate action earned it the right to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year, he said.

Sheikh Saif praised the UAE’s vision, which helped it in striking the right balance between its economic needs and environmental goals.

“In 1981, the UAE issued the first law to preserve the environment, and in 1995, the world honoured the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE, for his environmental contributions both locally and globally. It was in the same year that the UN launched the first COP to educate the world about environmental protection,” Sheikh Saif said.

In his address, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the two devastating earthquakes that recently hit Türkiye and Syria.

The UAE, he said, was a "family" comprised of every nationality that continues to attract the brightest and best from all over the world. The UAE leadership’s confidence in the ‘UAE family’ has enabled the country to make several achievements across various sectors including environment, economy, trade, and tourism.

“The ‘UAE family’ also understands the risks that environmental pollution poses on the universe and people’s wellbeing,” he said.

During the session, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also spoke about how the UAE has managed to become a destination of choice for hosting more than 6,000 activities, including international events. Dubai topped the world's cities when it came to tourism with revenues exceeding US$29 billion in 2022, he said.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also pointed out how the UAE is the preferred destination of choice for millions of Arab youth to live and work in. The country is also a top choice for investors and the world’s richest people to establish their businesses, he said.

Amid the relentless efforts exerted by leaders to strengthen the unity of the nation and achieve further progress, the minister urged the people of the UAE, including ministers, government officials, private sector employees and heads of families, to continue contributing to the UAE’s development.

The WGS 2023, which concluded on Wednesday, brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world.

The Summit featured more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers shared their vision and discussed ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.