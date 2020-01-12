Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches programme to attract AI talents

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today "Artificial Intelligence Experts Retreat", which was organised by the National Programme of Artificial Intelligence, AI, and attracted 350 AI experts from public and private sector.

Sheikh Mohammed also launched a programme to attract AI talents. It seeks to set a global laboratory dedicated to AI in the UAE and includes best local and global talents. It provides a work environment that helps develop innovative solutions that serve humanity.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Artificial Intelligence becomes an important aspect for building the future, and key for the planning for future governments.

He also said that the UAE has been among the front runners globally to promote Artificial Intelligence to shape the future, as this technology is a backbone for the UAE future strategy and its development journey for the next 50 years. Sheikh Mohammed also said that AI will not be used only to improve government services but also improve people lives in the country.

The retreat discussed challenges and opportunities related to AI in the UAE, and its role in shaping the future of key sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "We focus our efforts on building the future of the UAE based on a forward-looking vision that adopts global trends and developments, and support brightest young minds, and encourage innovation and creativity.

We want the UAE to be a partner of choice for technology firms and AI talents from around the world. We want the UAE to be the best in the word in developing this futuristic sector and investing in it.

"We welcome global talents to the UAE, so it will be a laboratory for their innovation, experiences and ideas in the area of AI. We want the public and private sector to promote cooperations and enhance efforts to provide a conducive environment to develop AI solutions."

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

Sheikh Mohammed also attended the signing of an agreement to launch the "AI Challenge Programme" initiative, which was launched by the National AI Programme, and Microsoft. The agreement was signed by Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Regional General Manager of microsoft, Sayed Hashish.

The challenge seeks to solidify the partnership between the public and private sector as well as international companies, to speed up adoption of AI solutions, and build national exports that can help achieve the objectives of UAE AI strategy for 2031, and promote UAE competitiveness in the domain.