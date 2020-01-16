UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Al Ketbi, Al Ahbabi And Al Falasi Weddings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, has attended the wedding reception of Ahmed Ali bin Obeid Belrasheed Al Ketbi to the daughter of Dhafer bin Masood Hadi Al Ahbabi.

His Highness also attended the wedding reception of Rashid Ali bin Obeid Belrasheed Al Ketbi to the daughter of Rashid Mohammed bin Humeidan Al Falasi.

