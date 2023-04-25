UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Al Maktoum Wedding

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Maktoum wedding

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the wedding ceremony of Sheikh Maktoum, the son of late Sheikh Majid bin Obaid Al Maktoum, and the daughter of late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council along with a number of sheikhs.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlywed, wishing them a happy and prosperous life.

