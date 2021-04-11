Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) DUBAI, 11th April 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the annual Arabian Camel Race 2021 held at the Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended the Thanaya Challenge race for camels.

Also attending the event was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.