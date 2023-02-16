Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the sixth day of the Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing.

His Highness watched a race named after the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum held at the Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack.

Al Shahaniya Camels won the trophy in the tournament’s Open Jatha’a Abkar Category with “Meyan”, trained by Mohammed Khalid Al Attiya, clocking 08:42:08 minutes.

Lap two of the Open Jatha’a Jeadan Category saw Al Shahaniya Camels’ “Lazim” trained by Salim Faran Al Marri winning the race with a timing of 08:45:08 minutes.

The third lap of the Local Jatha’a Abkar category saw Presidential Camels’ “Ma’aza” trained by Ali Jammel Al Wehaibi winning the trophy with a timing of 08:51:00 minutes.

The Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing is an annual event organised to celebrate the UAE’s camel racing heritage.