Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended on Tuesday evening the concluding event of camel racing festival staged at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track.

The race was held on the occasion of the safe return of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, after the surgery he recently underwent.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also watched the camel challenge.