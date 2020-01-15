Mohammed bin Rashid attends ceremony to hand over title of 'Capital of Arab Media for 2020' to Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Dubai Press Club, DPC, which was held in the presence of Arab information ministers and prominent officials.

The event, held at DPC’s new headquarters, located in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, also featured the official ceremony to hand over the title of ‘Capital of Arab Media 2020’ to Dubai.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the board of Directors of Dubai Media Incorporated; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said that throughout its history, the UAE has been keen to lend its talent and expertise to support development efforts in the Arab world. He noted that furthering the Arab region’s interests is a prime objective for the country when launching initiatives.

Sheikh Ahmed touched on the strong relationship between Dubai and the media, saying, "We have earned the trust and confidence of regional and international media institutions through our open-approach and firm belief in the significance of the media. Today, Dubai has firmly established itself as a hub for Arab and global media. The success of our partnership with the media comes as a result of mutual respect and a shared desire to build the foundations for a better tomorrow."

The Chairman of the Dubai Media Council expressed Dubai’s pride in being selected as the "Capital of Arab Media for 2020" by the Council of Arab Information Ministers. He further stressed that the Dubai Media Council will work to make 2020 a landmark year in the history of Arab media, noting that the next period will witness more collaborations with the Secretariat General of the Arab League.

Sheikh Ahmed paid tribute to all those who have made significant contributions to the growth of Arab media, stressing that the media is one of the sectors that powerfully touches people’s lives and contributes to shaping their future.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed, Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council and President of Dubai Press Club, received the trophy for the ‘Capital of Arab Media for 2020’ from Dr. Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, General Supervisor of Foreign Media at the Saudi Ministry of Media.

Dr. Khalid was accompanied by Ambassador Dr. Qais Al Ghezawy, Assistant Secretary-General of the Secretariat General of the Arab League. Taking over from Riyadh, Dubai will hold the title for all of 2020. The title recognises Dubai’s leadership in the media industry and its contributions to the transformation of the region’s media.

The event was also attended by President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; MBC Chairman Sheikh Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim; and a number of industry leaders, writers and editors-in-chief of local, regional and international newspapers.

DPC’s 20th-anniversary celebration commenced with a video about the Press Club’s establishment in 1999 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. It was followed by a welcome speech by Mona Al Marri, in which she spoke about Dubai’s media development journey and DPC’s instrumental role in it.

She said that in the last two decades Dubai has worked to keep pace with global developments in the media field and established a leading position for itself by launching impactful initiatives. Key among them were the launch of Dubai Press Club and the Arab Journalism Award, she added.

She noted that the 18 editions of DPC’s Arab Media Forum, held since its inception, have hosted more than 30,000 thought leaders, intellectuals, writers and editors of leading media organisations for discussions on traditional and new media. She mentioned other path-breaking initiatives launched by DPC in the last two decades to foster industry excellence and dialogue including the Arab Social Media Influencers Club, the first club of its kind in the Arab world dedicated to developing the skills of social media influencers, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

The Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Media Council noted that the vision outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum 20 years ago inspired Dubai’s media journey. "H.H. Sheikh Mohammed directed the establishment of a media city and an internet city because he predicted that the future would see the integration of media and technology. This clear vision guided Dubai’s development as a media hub that is home to more than 4,000 media companies. Following Dubai Media City’s establishment, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City were launched in response to the growing demand from various media sectors for a supportive environment that provides the best infrastructure and a flexible regulatory framework," she said.

Mona Al Marri confirmed that Dubai continues to develop its media capabilities. Building on Dubai’s recognition as the ‘Capital of Arab Media for 2020’, she said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to establish the Dubai Media Council, headed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, provides a strong impetus for the development of media. The Council will serve as a driving force for the media’s continuous development and help develop a new strategic approach for the industry’s growth in the UAE and the region."

Following Al Marri’s speech, DPC screened another video on the key phases of media industry development in Dubai and its exceptional transformation over the last two decades.

At the conclusion of the event, DPC unveiled the winning design of a logo contest for ‘Dubai, Capital of Arab Media for 2020’. Reem Al Shamsi, a senior student at the American University in Dubai, AUD, was announced as the winner of the contest.

