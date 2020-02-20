UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Closing Of 'Arab Gulf Security 2' Exercise

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends closing of 'Arab Gulf Security 2' exercise

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 20th February 2020 (WAM) - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended today the closing The "Arab Gulf Security 2" exercise.

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also attended the event, which is organised by Ministry of Interior and took place at Dubai Police academy.

The "Arab Gulf Security 2" exercise aimed to boost coordination and cooperation between the security and police forces of the Gulf region. Forces trained on responding to crises and emergencies.

Their first field training witnessed exercises using live ammunition and various simulated security scenarios. The forces showed high determination and readiness to confront different security threats.

The first exercise was carried out in late 2016 in the Kingdome of Bahrain with the aim to promote cooperation between GCC countries, and exchange experiences and ongoing developments in the security handling of common incidents and challenges.

The event was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia Minister of Interior, General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s Interior Minister; Anas Al-Saleh, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of interior; Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Oman's Minister of Interior; and GCC secretary Nayef Al Hajraf.

Also present were Under-Secretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far; Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, along with senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Exchange UAE Kuwait Dubai Oman Rashid Bahrain Saudi Arabia Saud February 2016 2020 Event Arab

Recent Stories

Inter-bank transfers reached AED948 bn in January ..

1 minute ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, German Ambassador ..

7 minutes ago

Top Turkish Diplomat Says International Community ..

7 minutes ago

US-led Coalition Accuses Russian Patrol of Violati ..

7 minutes ago

Majority of Victims of Hanau Shooting of Foreign D ..

7 minutes ago

Global Climate Crisis Hits Horn of Africa With 3 Y ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.