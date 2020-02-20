Mohammed bin Rashid attends closing of 'Arab Gulf Security 2' exercise

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 20th February 2020 (WAM) - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended today the closing The "Arab Gulf Security 2" exercise.

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also attended the event, which is organised by Ministry of Interior and took place at Dubai Police academy.

The "Arab Gulf Security 2" exercise aimed to boost coordination and cooperation between the security and police forces of the Gulf region. Forces trained on responding to crises and emergencies.

Their first field training witnessed exercises using live ammunition and various simulated security scenarios. The forces showed high determination and readiness to confront different security threats.

The first exercise was carried out in late 2016 in the Kingdome of Bahrain with the aim to promote cooperation between GCC countries, and exchange experiences and ongoing developments in the security handling of common incidents and challenges.

The event was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia Minister of Interior, General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s Interior Minister; Anas Al-Saleh, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of interior; Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Oman's Minister of Interior; and GCC secretary Nayef Al Hajraf.

Also present were Under-Secretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far; Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, along with senior officials.