Mohammed bin Rashid attends Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony marking the Commemoration Day today at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid placed a wreath in front of the monument in a gesture of loyalty and gratitude to the sacrifices made by the UAE’s martyrs. This was followed by a 21-gun salute.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured family members of several martyrs, presenting the 'Martyr Medal' to the mother of Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed Omar, the father of Ali Saeed Ali Kharbash Al Saedi, the brother of Mohammed Rashid Mohammed Al Abdouli, and the father of Tariq Hussain Hassan Al Baloushi, in recognition of the memory of martyrs who died while defending their country and its sovereignty and for the heroic stances of the martyrs’ families that highlight their patriotism and loyalty to the country.

He also honoured the families of frontline medical workers who died on duty while combatting the COVID-19. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded them with the "Humanity Heroes Medal," in recognition of their courage and devotion to their humanitarian duty.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed presented the "Humanity Heroes Medal" to the families of Dr. Sudhir Washimkar and Dr. Bassam Bernieh, highlighting the fact that the UAE rewards loyalty with loyalty and recognises noble sacrifices.

The 'Humanity Heroes Medal' was also awarded to several martyrs who were front-liners combatting the coronavirus pandemic, who are Dr.

Mohammed Othman Khan, Ahmed Al Sebaey and Anfar Ali, as well as nurses Lisley Oren and Marlon Gimina.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, delivered the Commemoration Day speech, which welcomed the audience and affirmed that the nation’s martyrs will never be forgotten and their memories will remain beacons of compassion and models of sacrifice.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, senior officials, members of the martyrs' families and members of the families of frontline heroes who died on the line of duty.