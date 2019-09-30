Mohammed bin Rashid attends first graduation ceremony of 4IR programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that enabling national cadres and equipping them with the skills and hands-on expertise required to master the tool of the fourth industrial revolution, 4IR, is key for the UAE government, and one of the main enablers to build the future.

His Highness’ remarks came during the graduation ceremony of first batch of the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme', which took place at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that since it's inception, the UAE has adopted a path that focuses on harnessing technology to serve the country's development journey, further enabling the skills of its citizens to effectively contribute to development efforts. "The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has adopted this path, and developed it to take key sectors to the next level in terms of efficiency and development, reflecting positively on people’s lives and the future of next generations," His Highness said.

Commenting on the graduating class, His Highness said that expects the elite group of students to become part government teams and contributing towards accomplishing the objectives of the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"We want them to be active players in developing their work places, and improve work processes and services, and to share their knowledge and expertise with their colleagues to improve their skills and capabilities," Sheikh Mohammed affirmed.

The Dubai Ruler directed the programme graduates to turn the plans and initiatives they oversee into reality.

The fourth industrial revolution programme, organised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, aims to build capabilities of UAE national cadres, to be able to implement the various component of the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to increase its contribution to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies. The strategy also outlines the path to achieve the future experience of government services by providing intelligent and interactive government services around the clock to achieve customer happiness and to position the UAE as a model for interactive cities using artificial intelligence to achieve sustainability.

The UAE's 4IR Strategy focuses on a number of key fields including, innovative education, artificial intelligence, genomic medicine and robotic healthcare.