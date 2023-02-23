UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Fourth Stage Of UAE Tour Held In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends fourth stage of UAE Tour held in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the fourth stage of the UAE Tour 2023, held in Dubai.

A total of 137 professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world are competing in the international cycling tournament.

His Highness greeted the contestants as they cycled along the tour route in the Al Marmoom area.

His Highness was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai sports Council.

The fourth stage of the UAE Tour 2023, which started in the Al Shindagha neighbourhood, covers a distance of 174 kilometres. The route, which passes through Al Qudra, Expo City Dubai, and the Palm Jumeirah, ends in Dubai Harbour. The UAE Tour is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The UAE Tour 2023, which commenced on 20th February, concludes on Sunday with the seventh stage. The Tour will cover a total of 1,028 kilometres.

