Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the Government of Dubai Media Office’s (GDMO) annual Ramadan media gathering.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, along with prominent media figures, and heads of local, regional and international media outlets.

Addressing the gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that media organisations serve as a cornerstone in building advanced societies by playing a crucial role in tracking global developments, providing a clear and accurate picture of events and transformations, raising public awareness, and enabling people to comprehend the implications of unfolding events, thereby strengthening the ability of societies to navigate change and respond positively to the factors shaping their present and future.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the broader role of the media, noting that it goes well beyond merely delivering the news. His Highness also highlighted the media's important part in fostering creativity and promoting a positive outlook, stressing that honest and responsible media are critical to building stable, prosperous societies and shaping a better future by upholding truth, accuracy, and objectivity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed engaged with the audience, highlighting the role of the UAE media in documenting the nation's development over the last five decades. He emphasised that media have been instrumental in showcasing the country’s progress across diverse sectors, with the remarkable achievements of Emiratis earning global acclaim.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also urged UAE media leaders to be alert to every opportunity to advance the capabilities of their respective institutions in terms of technology, human resources, and organisational acumen.

He also emphasised the need to train a new generation of Emirati media professionals who can keep pace with global trends and, at the same time, be competitive enough to set new industry benchmarks of their own, showcasing the UAE's role as a global leader in sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Dubai is not merely a city hosting premier media outlets, but a hub for creativity and innovation. He highlighted ongoing efforts to make Dubai the top destination for media professionals and creatives, adding that such initiatives are driven by the belief that responsible media play a vital role in societal progress.

During the media gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed engaged with prominent Arab and international media leaders, as well as distinguished writers, thinkers, influencers, and content creators in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; and Sheikh Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the board of MBC Group and Al Arabiya.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that the gathering was a reflection of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's keenness to engage with the media community locally and globally, acknowledging their influential role in progressive societies, and his interest in understanding their perspectives on key issues shaping public opinion.

