UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Graduation Ceremony Of Two Leadership Development Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development programmes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development to celebrate the graduation of the first batch of its ‘Dubai Leaders Program’ and the fourth batch of its ‘Impactful Leaders Program’.

During the ceremony which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed also announced the launch of the second batch of the ‘Dubai Leaders Program’, which aims to develop the capabilities of government employees nominated by director generals of various government entities. He also announced the opening of registrations for the ‘Impactful Leaders Program’.

"Building leadership capabilities is a continuous journey and the main driver of our progress. We look forward to developing the competencies of promising employees, which is critical to our ability to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place across the world and to raising our profile globally in every sector," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

Congratulating the graduates, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness, said preparing and training leaders is vital to the UAE’s success in the next chapter of its development.

The first batch of the ‘Dubai Leaders Program’ included 45 graduates, while the fourth batch of the ‘Impactful Leaders Program’ comprised 28 graduates.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Driver Rashid Progress 2020 Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas o ..

National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in Nor ..

Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in North of France - Reports

1 minute ago
 FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in ..

FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culpri ..

Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culprits to be punished

1 minute ago
 Russia reports first Omicron infections

Russia reports first Omicron infections

4 minutes ago
 US Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruptio ..

US Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.