Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony for new cohort of the ‘Impactful Leaders’ programme

Published May 01, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) DUBAI, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony for a new cohort of the ‘Impactful Leaders’ programme organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, which aims to develop and enhance the leadership skills of emerging Emirati leaders and prepare them to assume senior leadership positions and manage strategic and transformational projects in the UAE.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

On his official Twitter account, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Attending the graduation of a new cohort from the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Program. It has been 20 years since the launch of the programme, which qualified ministers, managers and officials in both the public and private sectors. 800 leaders graduated over 20 years. The secret of our success is the faith we have in Emirati youth to step up and take the lead.”

“We believe our nation holds world-class potential, and so it became. We also believed that our youth have great potential, and so they succeeded and soared, taking the UAE’s name to new heights.

For this we thank Allah.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that the UAE will continue its strategic approach of preparing young leaders and investing in exceptional talent.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Museum of the Future, was also attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The first edition of the Impactful Leaders programme was launched in 2017 to build leaders who encourage innovation and creativity, transform workplace environments and contribute to building the future.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development operates under the umbrella of The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Guided by its vision of ‘Creating Leaders for Tomorrow’, the Centre identifies, builds and develops Emirati leaders across all levels. Its pioneering approach has placed it among the world’s best centres for leadership development.

Since its launch in 2003, the Center has offered high-quality programmes focused on developing leaders who can effectively navigate change.

The Centre’s programmes seek to equip emerging leaders with the capabilities and knowledge to make critical decisions and create innovative solutions for future challenges.

