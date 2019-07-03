UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Graduation Ceremony Of 28th Batch Of Joint Command And Staff College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of 28th batch of Joint Command and Staff College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The 28th batch of cadets graduated from the Joint Command and Staff College during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Major General Jumaa Obaid Al Kaabi, Commander of the College, delivered a speech during the ceremony, where he welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and pledged that the UAE's Armed Forces, its institutes, and military colleges will continue to be loyal to the homeland and a source of pride for the people of the UAE.

