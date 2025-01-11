Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in digital, government communication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation of 303 government communication officials and content creators. The graduates completed five specialised programmes organised by the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media academy in collaboration with various partners.

The event took place during the third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is being held in the UAE from 11 to 13 January at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘Content for Good’. The event has brought together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts.

Congratulating the graduates, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted that the specialised digital government communication and content creation programmes reflect the significant role of digital media in shaping future trends.

His Highness added: “In the UAE, we believe in the importance of investing in people and empowering local talent by equipping them with the tools of the future. Impactful government communication is among the pillars of successful policies and initiatives, and an effective method to connect with people and the world at large. We are proud of this distinguished group of local talents who have completed their training, and we are confident in their ability to positively contribute to conveying our message globally.”

His Highness further highlighted the UAE's success as a major hub driving digital transformation and emphasised the nation's commitment to enhancing its position and influence in this field through a robust system supporting development and growth. He stated, “We aim to maximise the opportunities presented by the digital sector, particularly in digital media and impactful content creation.”

The graduation was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

The programmes included the Executive Diploma in Government Digital Communication, delivered through a partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government and the New Media Academy, which graduated its third cohort of 27 government communication officials, bringing the total number of alumni to 86.

The programme focuses on aligning government communication strategies with global best practices. The Preaching Content Creators programme, developed by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai with the support of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the New Media Academy, saw 35 graduates complete its five-week curriculum focused on promoting tolerant Islamic values through digital content.

Additionally, the fifth cohort of the Faris Al Muhtawa programme, developed by the New Media Academy, saw the graduation of 51 Arab content creators who received training in various aspects of digital content creation.

The ceremony also recognised graduates from two programmes focused on educational content. The Knowledge Makers programme, a collaboration between the Ministry of education, the UAE Government Media Office, and the New Media Academy, saw 154 teachers and students complete its training, resulting in the production of 5,000 video clips for local and global audiences.

The Academic and Knowledge Content Creators programme, developed through a partnership between the United Arab Emirates University, the UAE Government Media Office, and the New Media Academy, saw the graduation of 36 participants equipped with the skills to create professional content in the digital media sector.

