Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of Zayed II Military College officers

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 44th batch of cadet officers from Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

The ceremony commenced upon the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the college headquarters, where he greeted the graduates while the UAE national anthem played. The officers took a pledge of allegiance to their country and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, before the Vice President.

Sheikh Mohammed also honoured the top eight cadets and wished them success.

Following the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed - along with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and other senior officers - stood for a group photo with the graduates and expressed his pride in their commitment to serving their homeland.