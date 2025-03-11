Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today attended an Iftar banquet hosted by sons of the late Sheikh Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Ramadan greetings with the attendees and engaged in a conversation with them about the noble values inspired by the Holy Month of Ramadan. Everyone gathered prayed to Almighty Allah for a month of goodness and blessings for the UAE and its people and for the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

They also supplicated for the UAE to always remain a symbol of peace and security.

The banquet was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Juma bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum.

