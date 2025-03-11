Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Iftar Banquet Hosted By Sons Of Late Dalmook Bin Juma Al Maktoum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today attended an Iftar banquet hosted by sons of the late Sheikh Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Ramadan greetings with the attendees and engaged in a conversation with them about the noble values inspired by the Holy Month of Ramadan. Everyone gathered prayed to Almighty Allah for a month of goodness and blessings for the UAE and its people and for the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

They also supplicated for the UAE to always remain a symbol of peace and security.

The banquet was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Juma bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

48 minutes ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

1 hour ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

1 hour ago
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Cultur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU be ..

1 hour ago
 Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes c ..

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge

1 hour ago
 Pakistan making economic progress in many field: A ..

Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown

20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown

1 hour ago
 260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine impo ..

260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East