Mohammed bin Rashid attends installation of final component of Hope Probe

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the Hope Probe is a testament to the capabilities of the youth of the UAE.

"The project, which represents a historic achievement for the nation, also sends a message of hope to youth in the Arab world," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came as he was ceremonially handed the last component of the Hope Probe during an event held to mark its installation. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre also attended the event.

The last component installed carries the Names and signatures of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes. Inscribed on it is a phrase that reads, "The power of hope shortens the distance between the earth and the sky."

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by the Hope Probe team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre headquarters about the final technical and logistical preparations and testing procedures ahead of the Hope Probe’s launch in July.

"Our country has become known the world over for path-breaking achievements that have made history. We will gift the world with a wealth of space-related knowledge and expertise," Sheikh Mohammed said, adding, "The Hope Probe project carries the hopes and ambitions of the Emirati nation and the aspirations of the Arab and Islamic people for a brighter future.

We seek to send a message of peace and hope to the world, and envision a glorious future in which knowledge and scientific expertise are freely shared between nations."

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed who is the General Supervisor of the Hope Probe said exploring Mars has become a reality thanks to the determined efforts of a group of youth who dedicated their time and efforts to serve humanity. "These youth are a source of pride for the Arab and Muslim nation," he said.

"Reaching Mars is not impossible for us. The word ‘impossible’ has no place in our dictionary," Sheikh Hamdan added.

The Hope Probe team briefed Their Highnesses about different aspects of the project and how the team worked closely to overcome challenges. Project officials explained the roles of the six key sub-teams working on the project.

Also attending the event were Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; and Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the board of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The Hope Probe mission, also called the Emirates Mars Mission, is the first mission by any Arab or Muslim-majority country to the red planet. The team behind the Hope Probe includes 150 engineers and researchers. Women comprise 34 per cent of the project team, the highest in the world for such a project.