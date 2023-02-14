Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Summit 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended the keynote address of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023.

The session was also attended by Macky Sall, President of Senegal, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of dignitaries, ministers and senior officials.

In his address titled “Ras Al Khaimah: Past, Present and an Ambitious Future”, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr reaffirmed that the UAE’s spirit of solidarity has provided a major impetus to the country’s development.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler said the UAE follows the lead of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “who raises the bar when it comes to ambition and sets new standards that will benefit present and future generations.”

He spoke about how the UAE’s Founding Fathers created a strong base for development that drove the country’s remarkable growth journey. “Ambition is what transformed the UAE into a unique role model for the world. It is what drove our Founding Fathers to look far beyond their present and lay solid foundations for a bright and promising future."

“The wealth or poverty of nations is a reflection of how efficiently they are managed, not the value of their resources,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr shared the four pillars set to drive the growth of Ras Al Khaimah, as part of its new vision for development.

“The key pillars to turn ambition into reality are empowering citizens capable of shaping their own future; establishing a fortified natural environment that preserves historical identity; forming a government that builds bridges and paves the way for prosperity and progress towards a bright future; and enabling a dynamic and sustainable economy that guarantees productivity and prosperity.”

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr reflected on Ras Al Khaimah’s achievements over the past few years, which have been guided by the leadership’s relentless commitment to investing in human development and driving economic growth.

In 2022, Ras Al Khaimah recorded the highest number of tourists in its history, building on an upward trajectory that saw the tourism sector grow by 50 percent in four years.

The value of real estate transactions doubled in three years, and the licences issued in economic zones increased by 40 percent in five years.

Activities at Saqr Port have grown more than 20-fold over the past 20 years, according to figures shared by the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah, he said, has built a robust model to boost vital sectors that drive economic resilience. The emirate’s strategic programmes now focus on economic diversification “by attracting investment in industry, technology, tourism, and real estate, while modernising the infrastructure, and developing education to enhance the quality of life of citizens."

“We have learned from the history of our ancestors that small economies may, with wise leadership, be more flexible, dynamic and capable of growth,” Sheikh Saud noted.

“Everyone remembers how committed the late Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi was to providing education for all, convinced of the importance of investing in our people. And this is why the story of Ras Al Khaimah is the story of a great emirate with ambitious and determined people,” he added.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah emphasised that its development efforts are centered on supporting the growth of every citizen, building a culture of efficiency in the public and private sectors, and instilling the values of hard work, determination and commitment.

He thanked the UAE citizens and residents for their valuable contribution to the country’s development and their participation in creating a model for cooperation and development.

“Our goal today is to create a homogeneous government that bears the same spirit, and same aspirations. There may be different hands and minds, but they play as one orchestra, delivering a symphony for a better future,” Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said.

The World Government Summit 2023, organised under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, brings together 20 heads of state, over 250 ministers and 10,000 businessmen, thought leaders, global experts and government officials to develop creative solutions for challenges facing the world.

Featuring more than 220 sessions and over 300 speakers, the Summit offers a platform for sharing ideas and strategies that can shape a bright new future.