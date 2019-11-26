Mohammed bin Rashid attends launch of Smart Corporate Social Responsibility Platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the launch of the Smart Corporate Social Responsibility Platform at the ongoing 3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings, which started in Abu Dhabi Monday.

The platform, overseen by the National Corporate Social Responsibility Fund, is aimed at enabling the private sector to effectively contribute to the country's sustainable development drive in implementation of the Cabinet Resolution No 2 of 2018.

Set up as per Cabinet decision No. 2 of 2018 on corporate social responsibility and issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, the Fund aims to set regulatory framework for social responsibility practices, and define roles and responsibilities of relevant authorities to regulate and stimulate social responsibility at companies and corporates.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, who is also the chairman of the Fund, said the new platform serves as a standard reference for all CSR projects and initiatives associated with the Sustainable Development Goals in the UAE.

The platform regulates and lists companies, beneficiaries and enterprises.

"Social responsibility should be based on a purely voluntary basis practiced by companies and establishments out of their own belief and desire in contribution to the development of society through voluntary contribution to projects listed on the smart platform," the resolution said.

CSR practices involve contribution to community development in economic, social and environmental spheres through cash and physical contributions and adopting environmentally friendly policies at work. CSR practices also include enhancing spirit of innovation and scientific research and contributing to finding solutions to problems and challenges facing society.

The 3rd annual meetings kicked off in Abu Dhabi yesterday with the aim of unifying government work at the Federal and local level and discussing developmental issues at all levels and in attendance of the decision makers. The meetings also aim at participation of the various sectors in shaping the development vision of the UAE until the UAE Centennial 2071. A large number of federal authorities and local departments of all emirates are attending the annual meetings, which include workshops and discussions about the national KPIs for Vision 2021.