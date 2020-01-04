Mohammed bin Rashid attends main race of endurance festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the main race of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Festival at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam.

H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also present at the event where 243 riders from 46 countries participated in the main race. The race is part of the much-awaited Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Cup Festival during the racing season.

F3 Stables rider Salem Saeed Al Owais snatched the 160-km endurance race title and finished in 06:24:00 hours followed by Martina Spelanzon from M7 Stables finishing in 06:24:15.