UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Main Race Of Endurance Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends main race of endurance festival

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the main race of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Festival at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam.

H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also present at the event where 243 riders from 46 countries participated in the main race. The race is part of the much-awaited Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Cup Festival during the racing season.

F3 Stables rider Salem Saeed Al Owais snatched the 160-km endurance race title and finished in 06:24:00 hours followed by Martina Spelanzon from M7 Stables finishing in 06:24:15.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Salem Event From Race

Recent Stories

Belneftekhim Expects Russian Oil Price After Tax M ..

12 minutes ago

Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager W ..

12 minutes ago

India's World T20 hero Irfan Pathan retires

12 minutes ago

166 vehicles challaned for wrong parking in Rawalp ..

21 minutes ago

Iraq Restricts US Military Operations After Soleim ..

21 minutes ago

Health department blow PM AJK's order into air

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.