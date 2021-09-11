Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRSG graduation ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 7th and 8th batch of graduates of the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government (MBRSG) Master’s programmes. His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also attended the graduation ceremony.

The ceremony saw 285 students graduate from MBRSG’s Master’s programmes in various disciplines including administration, innovation and public policy. A total of 86 candidates from the Ministry of Interior graduated from the Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) programme.

Commenting on the occasion His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: "We constantly seek to invest in our human resources in a bid to empower them and engage them in our efforts to find innovative solutions to future challenges. The future belongs to those who pursue science and knowledge and master the skills necessary to excel and accomplish their goals."

His Highness added that the UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that are capable of producing world-leading, globally competitive scientific breakthroughs and providing governments in the UAE and the region with pragmatic, forward-thinking solutions.

"We will continue to support our scientific and academic institutes and invest in our Emirati people – our most valuable asset and our best bet for building a bright future for generations to come," Sheikh Mohammed said.

During the opening ceremony, Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), Chairman of MBRSG’s board of Trustees, said: "The UAE is confidently moving forward towards the future and has registered a host of inspiring achievements in record time. It has become a role model for progress and development, setting an example for many countries around the world.

We owe this success to the meticulous and calculated plans that were set, with a clear vision of the challenges ahead and a commitment to finding practical solutions for them.

"These achievements would not have been possible without the concept of ‘Public administration’, which has enabled governments to create harmonious and innovative work systems. We, at the MBRSG, are proud to be part of the UAE’s success and to be able to introduce the latest innovative ideas, administrative systems and public policies to the UAE Government and the private sector."

Al Falasi congratulated the graduating classes and said that they embody the UAE’s commitment to excellence and its relentless efforts to empower leaders.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s Executive President, said: "The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is proud to be celebrating the graduation of the 7th and 8th graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. This is one of our most important contributions to advancing administrative systems in the government and the private sector."

"We congratulate the graduates on their accomplishment and wish them continued success in becoming ambassadors of their institutions. We urge them to impart their newly acquired skills, knowledge, and experiences onto their colleagues, where they can work together to achieve more success across the country," Al Marri said.

The graduating class consisted of 285 students, 180 of whom were enrolled in the Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) programme, 41 in the Master of Innovation Management (MIM), 37 in the Master of Public Administration (MPA), and 27 in the Master in Public Policy (MPP).

Graduates included UAE citizens, Arab nationals and foreign expatriates. The diverse mix of backgrounds enriches the MBRSG academic experience, creating an exceptional system that brings together diverse experiences tailored to government institutions and the private sector in the UAE, region and the world.