Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al Wathba International Endurance Village

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Saturday attended the National Day Cup at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba.

The 120 km race, during which a minute’s silence was observed to honour Emiratis who have martyred while serving their country, was organised under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in celebration of the 48th National Day with the participation of 217 male and female knights.