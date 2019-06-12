Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Defence College graduation ceremony

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the National Defence College graduation ceremony on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the National Defence College graduation ceremony on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The sixth graduation ceremony, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, also saw the attendance of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt.

General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills, and Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, along with senior officers of the Armed Forces, police, officials and parents of the 49 graduates, were also present during the ceremony.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid handed the graduates their certificates following a speech by the College dean.