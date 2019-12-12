Mohammed bin Rashid attends Public Sector Innovation Diploma Programme graduation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that innovation has become part of the day to day operations of the government, which support its efforts for more success and achievement to find proactive and innovative solutions for future challenges, as well as promoting government work.

Sheikh Mohammed remark’s came during the graduation ceremony of the third and fourth batch of the Public Sector Innovation Diploma Programme, which saw the graduation of 112 graduates at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Sheikh Mohammed said building capabilities and talents, and enabling it to lead the future is a national priority and a government approach that aims to achieve the objectives of the national strategy. "We believe that local competencies are the main driver of the development journey.

We are also aware that relying on national competencies is key for advancement and further promote the UAE leadership," His Highness affirmed.

The main aim of the Diploma is to build the next generation of Innovation leaders in the government. The first module is an intensive program that includes training activities, workshops, field visit in order to provide government employees with the concepts they need to enhance innovation culture in their entities. As part of the requirements, participants are also tasked to work in teams to design and develop a capstone project that can solve challenges in the government sector in the UAE. The accredited programme is in partnership with Ivy League Institutes like London Imperial College and the University of Cambridge. Most of the participants are Chief Innovation Officers in their respective entities. The third batch includes 53 graduates and fourth batch includes 59 graduates.

The Public Sector Innovation Diploma Programme consists of six modules and supported by five inter modular activities: Idea fore-sighting and Innovation landscape, Innovation toolkit, A learning expedition through a study trip to the UK, Leadership and implementation, Sustainable innovation for future growth and Innovation in Government.