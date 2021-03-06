UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Super Saturday At Meydan Racecourse

6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Super Saturday at Meydan racecourse

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the Super Saturday at Meydan racecourse, which is the major prep for the Dubai World Cup.

Speaking to owners, coaches and participants in the seven-round race, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed accentuated the importance of resuming horse racing in the UAE.

"Life has to continue despite all the challenges besetting the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE, being part of this world, is tirelessly endavouring, including all state departments, economic, health and leisure facilities, and all other bodies concerned, to resume normalcy while complying with the stringent precautionary measures adopted by the State to ensure the safety and security of all segments of society and help them weather the fallout of this novel pandemic," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Winners of the seven rounds were awarded by the sponsors, atop of which comes Emirates Airline.

