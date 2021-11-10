UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Theatrical Show Inspired By His Book ‘My Story’ At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended a theatrical show titled ‘Al-Adiyat - The Boy and the Horse’ at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza.

A theatrical work inspired by His Highness’s book ‘My Story’, the show narrates the story of a young boy with a wise vision, who grows up to become a leader.

It also tells the story of a horse that rediscovers her passion for life.

The show, which runs until 18 November, features a poetic narrative that highlights how individuals can harness their hidden capabilities.

Directed by Amna Belhoul, Executive Creative Director, Entertainment and Events, Expo 2020 Dubai, the 20-minute show was adapted from three stories included in His Highness’s book ‘My Story’ - ‘Latifa’, ‘First Horse’ and the ‘First Race’.

More Stories From Middle East

