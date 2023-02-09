UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 'UAE Tour Women 2023'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the inaugural ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’. The tournament has drawn 120 professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world.

His Highness greeted the cyclists as they passed along Bu Kadra bridge.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai sports Council.

The first stage of the ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’ covers a distance of 109 kilometres between Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour. The tournament is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

