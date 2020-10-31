Mohammed bin Rashid attends virtual mass wedding ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended a virtual mass wedding ceremony that celebrated 100 bridegrooms in five different areas of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the bridegrooms and praised the simplistic and smart approach to a traditional ceremony, that normally involves welcoming a large number of guests, by opting for a virtual ceremony in light of the precautionary measures to combat VOVID-19.

Organised by the Ministry of Community Development with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the virtual mass wedding was held in five locations across the UAE to celebrate grooms and brides from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his happiness with the celebration and wished the newlyweds a happy life in the days to come.

The mass wedding for Abu Dhabi nationals was held at the Police Officers Club in Al Ain City; Dubai grooms were in Al Bait Metwahid Hall in Al Warqa at Dubai; grooms of Sharjah and Ajman were at in Al Mwaileh Majlis at Sharjah; those in Ras Al Khaimah and Um Al Qiwain convened at Al Bait Metwahid Hall in in Ithin, at Ras Al Khaimah; while the wedding of Al Fujairah grooms was held at Al Bustan Hall.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, congratulated the young Emirati grooms on the mass wedding, affirming the ministry's keenness on implementing the directives of the UAE wise leadership.

"This virtual mass wedding, which gathers together UAE young generations in five different festive sites all over the UE, reflects the meanings of unity, cohesion, coherence and happiness, and embodies an extended joy for UAE nationals," she added.

The Ministry of Community Development seeks to establish the culture of mass weddings to help young people financially, and enable them to establish a balanced family status.