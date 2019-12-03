UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Wedding Reception

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today a wedding reception at Dubai World Trade Center hosted by Saeed Omair Jumaa Omair bin Attij Alfalasi to celebrate his wedding to the daughter of Naser Owaid Mahimad bin Ahmed Al Marar The wedding reception was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and H.

H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Also present during were Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with Sheikhs and dignitaries and families of the groom and the bride.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage life.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Marriage Rashid

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Chief

30 minutes ago

PTV all set to air Turkish series "Ertugrul" to pr ..

31 minutes ago

PPP senior leader joins PTI

6 minutes ago

Digital economy vital to ensure sustainable develo ..

6 minutes ago

US Imposes New Venezuela-Related Sanctions on 6 Sh ..

6 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentari ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.