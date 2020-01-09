Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended a reception hosted by Mohammed Hamad Muslih Al Ahbabi to celebrate the wedding of his son Saeed, to the daughter of Sultan bin Ali Al Saboussi.

The wedding reception, which took place at Al Rimal Hall on Dubai-Al Ain highway, was also attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, along with sheikhs and dignitaries.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life.