Mohammed bin Rashid attends Zayed II Military College graduation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 45th batch of cadet officers from Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

His Highness greeted the graduates who took an oath of loyalty before him. He also honoured top achievers while wishing them further achievements.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pride in the military graduates and their commitment to serve their homeland.