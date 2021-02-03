UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Attends Zayed II Military College Graduation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Zayed II Military College graduation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 45th batch of cadet officers from Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

His Highness greeted the graduates who took an oath of loyalty before him. He also honoured top achievers while wishing them further achievements.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pride in the military graduates and their commitment to serve their homeland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid From Top

Recent Stories

NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for P ..

17 minutes ago

Over 70 Homes Destroyed by Wildfire in Western Aus ..

12 minutes ago

China to offer 10 mn vaccine doses to Covax

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware About Any Reaction ..

13 minutes ago

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Court Ruling in Nav ..

13 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Situation Is Unlikely to Have ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.