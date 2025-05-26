- Home
Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Attends Celebrations To Mark Shabab Al Ahli’s Coronation As ADNOC Pro League Champions
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 09:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shabab Al Ahli Club, yesterday attended the crowning of the club as champions of the ADNOC Pro League for the 2024–2025 season – marking the ninth title in the club’s history.
The trophy was secured following the team’s triumph against Al Jazira Club during the title match held at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the club’s board members, coaching and administrative staff, and players on their achievement, praising the team’s remarkable performance throughout the season, which saw them finishing with four titles in all. He also commended the players for displaying exemplary sportsmanship, which he described as a key factor in the team's success.
With this victory, Shabab Al Ahli concludes an exceptional season during which they also won the UAE President’s Cup for the eleventh time, as well as the UAE Super Cup, and the UAE-Qatar Challenge Shield, besides the ADNOC Pro League.
The occasion saw Sheikh Mohammed joining Shabab Al Ahli players and the club’s coaching and administrative staff for commemorative photos. Team members expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for his constant support, encouragement, and positive appraisal of their performances – factors, they said, had played a vital role in their remarkably successful season.
