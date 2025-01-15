Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses successful launch of MBZ-SAT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed, at the Mission Control Centre at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the successful launch of MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, named in honour of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MBRSC announced that the MBZ-SAT was launched from the Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday at 11.09 PM (UAE time).

MBZ-SAT marks a significant milestone in the UAE's satellite development journey, having been fully developed entirely by Emirati engineers at MBRSC.

Named in honour of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the satellite was announced in 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The satellite was officially approved for launch last year by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and President of MBRSC.

Weighing 750 kg with dimensions of 3m x 5m, MBZ-SAT represents a significant advancement in Earth observation technology. The satellite's technical specifications demonstrate substantial improvements across all systems. Its imaging system also consists of one of the highest resolution cameras with improved data transmission rates - four times faster than existing systems. It is also equipped with an advanced electric jet propulsion system, a navigation system accurate to one metre, and a star tracking system that allows for unparalleled precision in positioning capabilities. These capabilities position MBZ-SAT as a significant advancement in Earth observation technology, providing valuable data for both research and practical applications.

The satellite will be able to capture images with double the precision of previous models while increasing image generation capacity tenfold. This improvement comes from its integrated scheduling and processing system, which can deliver processed images within two hours of capture. The satellite will serve multiple functions, including supporting environmental monitoring, infrastructure management, and disaster relief. These features allow local and international entities to make informed decisions based on current, accurate data.

The satellite will be operated and managed by the Mission Control Centre at MBRSC, with specialised teams handling operations and analysing the data transmitted to Earth.

MBZ-SAT has boosted the UAE's economic growth through collaboration with local industries. Local manufacturing played a crucial role, with UAE companies producing 90% of the satellite's mechanical structures and a significant portion of the electronic components. Companies like Strata, EPI, Rockford Xellerix, Halcon, Falcon, and EGA contributed their expertise to various aspects of the satellite's construction. This collaborative approach has strengthened the UAE’s space technology capabilities while transferring vital knowledge and skills to local talent—ensuring the nation maintains its competitive edge in global space exploration.

Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President, MBRSC, said, “We extend our deepest gratitude to our leadership for their unwavering support and vision, which have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. We are proud to announce yet another successful mission that is the launch of MBZ-SAT, which has given a positive start to a busy and promising year at MBRSC. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at MBRSC whose dedication, expertise, and hard work have made this milestone possible. This achievement is more than a testament to our capabilities—it is a signal of what lies ahead for the UAE in the realm of space exploration. Each mission builds on the last, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements and cementing the UAE’s role as a leader in shaping the future of space science and technology.”

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said, “Under the guidance of our leadership, we have succeeded in launching MBZ-SAT. This historic accomplishment demonstrates the UAE's advancement in space technology and reinforces our position as a global leader in the sector. The achievement also underscores our commitment to elevating the nation's standing in the international space arena, while showcasing the collective expertise of Emiratis who are dedicated to realising our leadership's ambitious vision. We will continue working on missions to enhance our space capabilities, advancing the leadership's strategic objective of establishing the UAE as a pioneering force in space exploration and technological innovation.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC said, “We are grateful to our leadership for their steadfast support and strategic vision, which have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The launch of MBZ-SAT represents a pivotal moment in the UAE's space sector development, showcasing our nation's exceptional capabilities and technological prowess. Engineered to meet the most rigorous international standards, with substantial participation from local entities in the UAE, this satellite exemplifies our strategic commitment to pioneering global innovation. Beyond its technical significance, MBZ-SAT serves as a catalyst for developing cutting-edge technological solutions that elevate quality of life whilst advancing our ambitious vision of contributing to global progress.”

Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Project Manager, MBZ-SAT, said, “MBZ-SAT is a result of the exceptional collaborative achievement of our Emirati team, who have demonstrated remarkable dedication and expertise throughout this strategic national initiative, working seamlessly with local industry partners. At MBRSC, we are confident that this advanced satellite will revolutionise crucial domains including environmental surveillance, infrastructure optimisation and emergency response capabilities. Moreover, it represents a significant advancement in our mission to harness cutting-edge space technologies for social benefit, reinforcing our strategic commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive sustainable development and enhance global prosperity.”

