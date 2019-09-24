Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on UAE-Uzbekistan government modernisation agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the continued improvement and enhancement of government processes and procedures are critical to enhancing the lives of individuals and ensuring better opportunities for future generations.

Governments should have a strong focus on outcomes and seek to find meaningful solutions to current challenges while always being prepared for future developments, His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE is keen to build and strengthen partnerships, as well as share knowledge about new approaches to improving government operations with countries that are keen to enhance their citizens’ lives, as well as cooperate with international organisations and private sector bodies that share the same vision.

His Highness made these remarks as he was briefed on the progress of an agreement signed between UAE and Uzbekistan on government modernisation. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present during the briefing.

During the meeting, a joint task-force committee in charge of implementing strategy presented the progress of their plans, initiatives and programmes. The committee is being chaired by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Umurzakov Sardor Uktamovich, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

His Highness commended the partnership between the two countries across various sectors, especially in exchanging knowledge and expertise on government operations. His Highness also praised the accomplishments of the team, and issued directives to intensify efforts to implement all areas of the agreement.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, along with several senior government officials representing the two countries.

The partnership agreement includes initiatives and training workshops covering 19 areas and the launch of 120 knowledge exchange initiatives, especially in the areas of enhancing government operations, adopting best practices in government services, smart services, institutional performance, innovation and excellence, and building leadership and capacity.

It also involves the creation of expert teams to support relevant initiatives and joint projects in the areas of government accelerators, government quality, government services, government smart applications, national strategies and plans, government performance, government innovation, leadership programmes, programming, the future of education and the economy, international competitiveness, and ease of conducting business.