Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture organises Umrah trips for new Muslims

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, has announced Umrah trips for new Muslim couples from 13th to 19th September, 2019, as part of the IACAD’s call for the support and development of philanthropy in the emirate.

This initiative is in line with its ongoing efforts to support new Muslims in Dubai and with the objectives of Article 9 of the 50-Year-Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Centre confirmed that 22 new Muslim couples from various nationalities, along with the employees of the IACAD who won awards of excellence, were part of the initiative. The Centre will send six administrators on the trip to familiarise the participating couples with how to perform the Umrah rituals accurately.

The New Muslims Department also organised a series of lectures for the participants to introduce them to perform the Umrah. It also distributed a set of educational brochures in different languages to provide participants with all the information they need during the trip, which includes visits to the holy monuments in the Mount of Arafa and Mina, in addition to the Ghar Hira and Ghar Thawr.

Participants will also visit the Prophet's Mosque, the Quba Mosque and Mount Uhud in Medina.

Hind Lootah, Director of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, said, "One of the most important ways of religious and psychological support is the Umrah trip because new Muslims have a desire to visit holy places, see the Kaaba and visit the Holy Prophet, peace be upon him. Also, performing the Umrah strengthens the spirit of Muslim brotherhood among new Muslims by sharing this experience with thousands of Muslims from all over the world."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture organised the first regular Umrah trips for new Muslims in March 2010. This initiative is part of a comprehensive programme dedicated to caring for new Muslims and organised by the Centre with the direct support of the IACAD in Dubai.

The programme also includes lectures, lessons, workshops, social and psychological meetings, tours and various leisure trips.