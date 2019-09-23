UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Islamic Culture Organises Umrah Trips For New Muslims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture organises Umrah trips for new Muslims

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, has announced Umrah trips for new Muslim couples from 13th to 19th September, 2019, as part of the IACAD’s call for the support and development of philanthropy in the emirate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, has announced Umrah trips for new Muslim couples from 13th to 19th September, 2019, as part of the IACAD’s call for the support and development of philanthropy in the emirate.

This initiative is in line with its ongoing efforts to support new Muslims in Dubai and with the objectives of Article 9 of the 50-Year-Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Centre confirmed that 22 new Muslim couples from various nationalities, along with the employees of the IACAD who won awards of excellence, were part of the initiative. The Centre will send six administrators on the trip to familiarise the participating couples with how to perform the Umrah rituals accurately.

The New Muslims Department also organised a series of lectures for the participants to introduce them to perform the Umrah. It also distributed a set of educational brochures in different languages to provide participants with all the information they need during the trip, which includes visits to the holy monuments in the Mount of Arafa and Mina, in addition to the Ghar Hira and Ghar Thawr.

Participants will also visit the Prophet's Mosque, the Quba Mosque and Mount Uhud in Medina.

Hind Lootah, Director of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, said, "One of the most important ways of religious and psychological support is the Umrah trip because new Muslims have a desire to visit holy places, see the Kaaba and visit the Holy Prophet, peace be upon him. Also, performing the Umrah strengthens the spirit of Muslim brotherhood among new Muslims by sharing this experience with thousands of Muslims from all over the world."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture organised the first regular Umrah trips for new Muslims in March 2010. This initiative is part of a comprehensive programme dedicated to caring for new Muslims and organised by the Centre with the direct support of the IACAD in Dubai.

The programme also includes lectures, lessons, workshops, social and psychological meetings, tours and various leisure trips.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Visit Rashid Tours Medina March September 2019 Mosque Muslim All From Kaaba

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

9 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

9 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

9 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

9 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

9 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.