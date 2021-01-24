Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereign Council discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has received a phone call from Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereign Council, during which a number of bilateral and regional issues of common concern were reviewed.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohammed reiterated that the UAE would stand with Sudan in all efforts that fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development and peace under its new leadership, wishing the Sudanese government and people continued success to achieve its supreme national goals.

For his part Al Burhan expressed his deep appreciation, and of the Sovereign Council and the Sudanese government, to the UAE's president, government and people for the support provided to his country at various levels, especially in countering the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.