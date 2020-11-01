Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Cabinet meeting, approves Federal Budget 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet has approved the Federal budget of AED 58 billion for the fiscal year 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has asserted that the UAE will continue to implement major projects and focus on social development sectors, despite the global economic conditions.

These remarks by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid came during the UAE Cabinet meeting, held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in presence of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that the efficiency of government spending in the UAE is among the highest in the world, "Aiming to achieve the fastest economic recovery, the 2021 budget is formulated to address economic changes without compromising the national development priorities, and we look forward to more achievements in the coming year."

The General Budget of the Union 2021 The Cabinet approved the general budget of the Union for the fiscal year 2021, with expenditure amounted to AED58.113 billion. The federal budget continues to focus on both social and economic development.

The budget aims to expand development plans and projects to raise living standards and provide a decent life for Emiratis and residents. A large share of the 2021 budget will be allocated to social development including social welfare, health and education.

The Cabinet reviewed a report on the key milestones achieved by the Emirates Investment Authority, EIA, since its inception in 2007. The report highlighted the current assets managed by the EIA and the future plans to support governments priorities.

The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Emirates Youth Council headed by Minister of State for Youth, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei. Furthermore, the Council is entrusted with new responsibilities that aim to accelerate youth empowerment in all sectors.

The Cabinet approved the final account of the Emirates Real Estate Corporation, EREC, for the fiscal year 2019, where the EREC achieved an overall growth in revenues by 23 percent compared to the previous year.

The Cabinet also reviewed a report presented by the Ministry of Community Development on the achievements of the Task Force established to evaluate volunteering during crises.

The UAE Nation Brand was approved to serve as a visual identity with the goal to further enhance the country’s impact and soft power across the world. The Cabinet advised all government departments to use the brand logo in marketing and advertisements to share the story of the UAE across all fields with the world.

The UAE Government Media Office is the official entity responsible for the coordination with all partners to ensure the optimal use of Nation Brand in such a way that reflects all aspects of the UAE development march.

International cooperation A total of seven international agreements have been ratified by the Cabinet; including and agreement between the UAE and Israel regarding visa-free entry agreement for citizens of both countries. Two other agreements were between the UAE and the Republic of Sierra Leone regarding the encouragement and mutual protection of investments, the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion imposed on income and capital. Two agreements were signed with Burkina Faso and the Republic of Ghana regarding the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion imposed on income. Two agreements were signed with Guatemala and Rwanda regarding air transport services.