UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Reviews UAE Performance In Global Competitiveness Indicators

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Cabinet meeting, reviews UAE performance in global competitiveness indicators

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has affirmed that enhancing competitiveness ranking in all sectors plays a key role in the development strategies adopted by the country to further advance government performance and enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents.

The remarks by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid came during the UAE Cabinet meeting held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in presence of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The meeting reviewed a detailed report on the performance of the UAE in the most important global competitiveness indicators.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that competitiveness is not a goal in itself, but rather a means to further enhance the performance and competence of all sectors, thus ensuring a high quality of life for citizens and residents.

Sheikh Mohammed said that attaining sustainable competitiveness within government work allows for the development of more flexible plans and policies that rise to the changes at the current stage.

The report presented by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority reveals that the UAE ranked first globally in 121 indicators, first in the Arab world in 479 indices, and among the top ten countries in 314 indicators.

Following the recent ministerial formation, the Cabinet has approved 4 new organisational structures for Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The Cabinet has also approved a Federal Decree-Law on private education, with the aim of organising the educational process in private schools, raising the quality of education, and stimulating competition between private schools. The law also regulates the licencing of private schools, approval of educational curricula, and the safety of students.

The Cabinet also approved Federal Decree-Laws on the amendment of the penal code (Criminal Law), the Commercial Transactions Law, the Securities and Commodities Law, the Insurance Law, and the organisation of the telecommunications sector law.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the executive regulations of the Federal Law concerning the practice of the medical profession, which comprises detailed rules, provisions and procedures aimed at facilitating the implementation of the law.

At the international level, the Cabinet approved agreements between the government of the UAE and a number of friendly countries to prevent double taxation, including the Republic of Chile, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Zambia, in addition to an agreement with the Republic of Zambia on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments.

During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed a number of government reports in various sectors, including the report of the financial statements of the Emirates Development Bank and the report of the external auditor for the fiscal year 2019, in addition to a report on the performance of the insurance sector in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Education Egypt UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Rashid Chile Zambia Criminals 2019 All Government Cabinet Agreement Industry Top Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

36 minutes ago

Stimulus packages to enable UAE to shift to more f ..

51 minutes ago

DHA announces implementation of Diagnosis-Related ..

51 minutes ago

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

2 hours ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.