Mohammed bin Rashid chairs remotes cabinet meeting, sets up taskforces on agricultural and human resources

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired remotely by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reviewed developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE, in terms of health, education and the economy.

During a virtual meeting held today, the Cabinet also hosted a group of frontliners to thank them for their tremendous efforts. ''We are grateful for their tremendous efforts," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed also thanked citizens and residents healthcare workers who are working hard in their fight against corona virus pandemic.

He went on to say: "We approved the formation of a taskforce to develop the UAE's modern agricultural sector headed by Minister of State for food Security and representatives from government and private sectors.

Sustainable agriculture is an economic, security and social guarantee for the UAE.

"We approved the setting up of a taskforce to develop government human resources and provide new applications to raise productivity and skill-sets, with technical preparations for after the crisis. The reality of work will change and the post-COVID-19 world needs new provisions," he said in a tweet.

"We approved creating a taskforce to study the optimal use of government buildings and facilities and the possibility of converting them into medical facilities amid this global crisis. All government capabilities will be utilised to rapidly overcome this unprecedented time" Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.