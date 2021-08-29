Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE has supported the medical sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a universal model of successfully addressing the crisis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement while chairing a meeting of the UAE Cabinet held in Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, which was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet adopted several resolutions and initiatives aimed at continuing the modernisation of government work.

"We have discussed the advancement of the medical sector’s support procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The worst part is over, and the UAE has worked as one team and created a universal model of addressing the pandemic," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Cabinet also adopted a number of initiatives and policies aimed at modernising work in various areas and sectors, and issued a resolution covering the executive regulations of the federal law regulating medical products, the pharmacy profession and pharmaceutical facilities.

"We have approved the policies regulating medical and pharmaceutical products in the country, to ensure the quality of all national medical supplies at all times around the country," Sheikh Mohammed added.

The issuance of the regulations will help improve the quality of healthcare services, achieve customer satisfaction and ensure the secure supply of medicines for the community.

The Cabinet also approved an agreement between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan covering aid provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, under the framework of supporting national humanitarian organisations and providing relief aid to Arab and foreign countries.

The Cabinet additionally issued a resolution on adopting the guidelines of a unified health protocol for border ports in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the UAE Gender Balance Council, to be chaired by H.H Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women Establishment, in addition to the appointment of 11 new federal court judges.

The Cabinet then approved a resolution extending the notice periods given to health establishments to adjust their legal status, in line with the provisions of the federal law covering private health establishments.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed about several key reports, most notably one entitled, "The Procedures for Supporting the Health Sector by the Federal Government to Address COVID-19."

The report outlined the steps taken by the government to protect the health and safety of citizens and residents, and the application of the highest priority mechanism to provide medical and therapeutic supplies to confront the pandemic.